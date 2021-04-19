The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2021

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the March 15th total of 2,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

In other news, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total value of $6,643,065.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,929 shares in the company, valued at $75,767,780.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael O’hare sold 19,457 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.57, for a total value of $5,614,706.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,187.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,149,073 shares of company stock valued at $608,055,929. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $299.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.05.

Shares of EL traded down $3.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $309.18. The company had a trading volume of 996,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $292.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.80. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $158.25 and a 52 week high of $313.72. The company has a market capitalization of $112.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit