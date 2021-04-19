The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the March 15th total of 2,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

In other news, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total value of $6,643,065.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,929 shares in the company, valued at $75,767,780.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael O’hare sold 19,457 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.57, for a total value of $5,614,706.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,187.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,149,073 shares of company stock valued at $608,055,929. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $299.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.05.

Shares of EL traded down $3.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $309.18. The company had a trading volume of 996,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $292.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.80. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $158.25 and a 52 week high of $313.72. The company has a market capitalization of $112.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

