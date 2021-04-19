The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT)

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 75.00% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on shares of Cricut in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cricut currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CRCT opened at $20.00 on Monday. Cricut has a 52 week low of $14.88 and a 52 week high of $20.92.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

