The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target Raised to $385.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $365.00 to $385.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the investment management company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $9.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $10.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $8.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $8.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $10.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $37.97 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $392.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $345.00 price target (up from $325.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $308.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $345.32.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $342.31 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12 month low of $165.36 and a 12 month high of $356.85. The stock has a market cap of $118.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

In related news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $3,132,500.00. Also, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total transaction of $6,252,200.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

