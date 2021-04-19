The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allmerica Financial Corp. is a non-insurance holding company. The Company offers financial products and services in two major areas: Risk Management and Asset Accumulation. Within these broad areas, the Company conducts business principally in three operating segments. These segments are Risk Management, Allmerica Financial Services, and Allmerica Asset Management. In addition to the three operating segments, the Company also has a Corporate segment, which consists primarily of cash, investments, Corporate debt and Capital Securities. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on THG. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $127.67.

The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $134.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.14. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $80.79 and a 12-month high of $136.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.84. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The Hanover Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 34.31%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 66,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,773,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $804,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after buying an additional 4,474 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

