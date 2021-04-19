The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Hanlon Investment Management Inc.

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 67.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 847 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its position in The Home Depot by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 9,429 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 19,257 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,878,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 45,689 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,947,000 after acquiring an additional 25,429 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 390,451 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,067,000 after acquiring an additional 85,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HD stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $327.80. 110,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,579,232. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $288.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.18. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.51 and a 52-week high of $328.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 64.39%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Zelman & Associates lowered The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.65.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

