The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $174.38.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MIDD. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of The Middleby in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of The Middleby from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Middleby from $150.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of The Middleby from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIDD. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Middleby in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in The Middleby during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in The Middleby by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in The Middleby during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in The Middleby by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period.

The Middleby stock traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $167.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,426. The Middleby has a 12-month low of $46.61 and a 12-month high of $172.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.13.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.20. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $729.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The Middleby’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Middleby will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

