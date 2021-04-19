The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Equities analysts expect The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) to announce earnings of $1.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Timken’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.26 and the lowest is $1.17. The Timken posted earnings per share of $1.11 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that The Timken will report full-year earnings of $4.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.89 to $5.06. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.42 to $5.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Timken.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.09). The Timken had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $891.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TKR. Evercore ISI lowered The Timken to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of The Timken from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on The Timken in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Timken from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.71.

NYSE:TKR opened at $83.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.33. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The Timken has a 52-week low of $32.10 and a 52-week high of $87.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.22%.

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 3,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $272,769.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,937,813.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 57,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total transaction of $4,225,198.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,022,867.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,987 shares of company stock valued at $6,549,199. Corporate insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in The Timken by 10.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 205,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,665,000 after buying an additional 20,035 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of The Timken by 4.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of The Timken by 3.7% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in The Timken during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,344,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in The Timken by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

