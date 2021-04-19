The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Acquired by Genesee Capital Advisors LLC

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 41.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 418 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TTD. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in The Trade Desk by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $718.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $708.07 and its 200-day moving average is $757.97. The company has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.19, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.50 and a 1 year high of $972.80.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The business had revenue of $319.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.25 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. Analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other The Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 29,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.67, for a total transaction of $19,628,843.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,870 shares in the company, valued at $48,632,272.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $792.27, for a total value of $1,357,158.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,323,931.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 279,962 shares of company stock worth $222,473,174. Company insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on TTD shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $770.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $851.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, DA Davidson raised The Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $985.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $781.57.

The Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

