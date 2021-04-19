Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Short Interest Update

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 744,500 shares, a drop of 28.4% from the March 15th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRI. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 269.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 20.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRI traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $91.96. The stock had a trading volume of 227,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,662. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.49. Thomson Reuters has a one year low of $64.47 and a one year high of $92.86. The firm has a market cap of $45.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is presently 117.83%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. CIBC raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

