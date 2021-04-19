TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target Raised to C$146.00 at National Bank Financial

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial to C$146.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on X. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$149.00 to C$152.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$144.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$151.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$142.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$148.57.

Shares of TSE:X opened at C$136.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.68 billion and a PE ratio of 27.79. TMX Group has a 1 year low of C$115.25 and a 1 year high of C$144.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$129.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$128.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.86.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported C$1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.44 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$219.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$216.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TMX Group will post 7.009484 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.40%.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

