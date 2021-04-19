Tofutti Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOFB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Tofutti Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOFB) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the March 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of Tofutti Brands stock opened at $2.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.03 and its 200 day moving average is $2.20. The firm has a market cap of $13.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.77 and a quick ratio of 4.69. Tofutti Brands has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $3.44.

Get Tofutti Brands alerts:

About Tofutti Brands

Tofutti Brands, Inc engages in the development, production, and marketing of dairy free, vegan frozen desserts, cheeses, and other food products under the TOFUTTI brand in the United States and internationally. It offers frozen desserts, including frozen sandwiches and chocolate-coated crispy cones; bars; dairy free vegan cheese products, such as cream cheese, sour cream, cheese slices, and dairy free ricotta cheese alternatives; spreads; and frozen food products comprising frozen crepes.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Tofutti Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tofutti Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.