Tornado Cash One Day Trading Volume Hits $4.98 Million (TORN)

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. In the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $107.46 or 0.00188095 BTC on popular exchanges. Tornado Cash has a total market capitalization of $61.61 million and approximately $4.98 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00063601 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.75 or 0.00277870 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004482 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00027731 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.21 or 0.00697032 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,978.68 or 0.99736353 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $492.21 or 0.00861578 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tornado Cash Profile

Tornado Cash launched on December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 573,333 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Tornado Cash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tornado Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

