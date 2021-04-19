TPG Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,236 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 563,060 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $64,386,000 after purchasing an additional 22,318 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth $28,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,896 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 41.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 50,850 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,815,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMUS stock opened at $133.05 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.81 and a fifty-two week high of $135.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.48, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total transaction of $4,866,800.00. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $1,351,296.00. Insiders sold 93,200 shares of company stock worth $11,731,760 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, March 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.48.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

