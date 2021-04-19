TPG Financial Advisors LLC Has $6.45 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,484 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 3.8% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $135.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.66. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $90.98 and a 52-week high of $135.57.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

