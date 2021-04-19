TPG Financial Advisors LLC Invests $244,000 in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,724 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 48,364 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,985,625 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $353,962,000 after buying an additional 498,597 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,766 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 180,573 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $52.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $222.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $53.18.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.52.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $296,148.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,631,303.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $142,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

