TPG Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 6.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up 0.7% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $56,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $226.28 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.88. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $136.11 and a 52-week high of $231.42.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.