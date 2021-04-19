TPG Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 34.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,251 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Curi Capital bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.39.

T stock opened at $29.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.