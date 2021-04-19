Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Travere Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages to identify, develop and deliver life-changing therapies. Travere Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Retrophin Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

TVTX has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. SVB Leerink reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Travere Therapeutics from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travere Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.00.

NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $24.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Travere Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.63 and a twelve month high of $33.09.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($1.94). The firm had revenue of $50.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.27 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 40.24% and a negative return on equity of 29.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 2,406 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total value of $69,557.46. Also, SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 3,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total value of $91,789.25. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,246 shares of company stock valued at $875,013. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TVTX. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,510,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,297,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,603,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,733,000. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,073,000.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

