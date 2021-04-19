Trident Acquisitions (OTCMKTS:TDACU) Trading Down 5%

Trident Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:TDACU)’s stock price fell 5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.35 and last traded at $13.35. 116 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.05.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.79.

Trident Acquisitions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TDACU)

Trident Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses primarily in the oil and gas or other natural resource sector.

