TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.65.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRIP. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of TripAdvisor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 473.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

TRIP traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.76. 18,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,841,228. TripAdvisor has a 1 year low of $14.53 and a 1 year high of $64.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.56. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of -35.04 and a beta of 1.48.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The travel company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 24.54% and a negative return on equity of 15.76%. The business had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.12 million. Equities analysts expect that TripAdvisor will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

