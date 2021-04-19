Triumph Bancorp (TBK) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st. Analysts expect Triumph Bancorp to post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $105.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.57 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 6.74%. On average, analysts expect Triumph Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Triumph Bancorp stock opened at $96.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.64 and a 200 day moving average of $59.03. Triumph Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $97.49.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.13.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 27,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $1,724,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO R Bryce Fowler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $252,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,576 shares of company stock worth $2,350,627 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

