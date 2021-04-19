Triumph Bancorp (TBK) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2021

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st. Analysts expect Triumph Bancorp to post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $105.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.57 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 6.74%. On average, analysts expect Triumph Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Triumph Bancorp stock opened at $96.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.64 and a 200 day moving average of $59.03. Triumph Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $97.49.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.13.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 27,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $1,724,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO R Bryce Fowler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $252,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,576 shares of company stock worth $2,350,627 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Earnings History for Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK)

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit