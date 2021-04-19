Truist Financial Corp Buys 12,254 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) by 44.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,254 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,979,000. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,832,000. Institutional investors own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

RKT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rocket Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rocket Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

NYSE RKT opened at $22.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 28.59 and a quick ratio of 28.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.64. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.78 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom.

