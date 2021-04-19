Truist Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACES. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period.

Shares of ACES stock opened at $74.62 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.94.

