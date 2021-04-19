Truist Financial Corp Reduces Position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,825 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 10,046 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 79,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd grew its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 441,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,347,000 after purchasing an additional 140,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.69% of the company’s stock.

MLCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Macquarie downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. CLSA raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.23.

MLCO opened at $19.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 135.39 and a beta of 1.76. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 12 month low of $13.59 and a 12 month high of $23.65.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.82 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 45.84% and a negative net margin of 37.56%. Research analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

