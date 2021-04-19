Truist Securities Increases Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Price Target to $175.00

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) had its price target upped by Truist Securities from $145.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LSTR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landstar System from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Stephens lowered shares of Landstar System from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $246.13.

Get Landstar System alerts:

NASDAQ LSTR opened at $175.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. Landstar System has a 52-week low of $94.12 and a 52-week high of $179.49.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Landstar System will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 14.69%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Landstar System in the third quarter worth $941,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Landstar System by 41.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Landstar System by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Landstar System by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 6.8% during the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. 98.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.