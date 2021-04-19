Trust Co. of Vermont Boosts Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,002 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,569 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $11,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVS. United Bank raised its holdings in CVS Health by 21.1% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 14,209 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in CVS Health by 7.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 12,330 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in CVS Health by 1.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,666,046 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $97,323,000 after acquiring an additional 17,393 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 4.1% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,590 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 28.3% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,353 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 62,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total value of $4,793,109.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,793,109.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $406,600.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 543,362 shares of company stock valued at $40,797,273. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.31.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.08. 125,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,783,566. The company has a market cap of $99.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $77.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

