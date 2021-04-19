Trust Co. of Vermont Cuts Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 184,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,769 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up about 1.0% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $13,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,351,012,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in NextEra Energy by 290.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,759,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,987,325,000 after acquiring an additional 19,155,193 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in NextEra Energy by 293.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,373,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,571,834,000 after acquiring an additional 15,195,906 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 637.5% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 15,271,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,178,232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,201,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in NextEra Energy by 287.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,819,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,220,462,000 after acquiring an additional 11,737,595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.43.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $8,970,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 192,680 shares of company stock worth $14,718,893. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NEE stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.22. The company had a trading volume of 119,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,980,698. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $55.65 and a one year high of $87.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.59.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

