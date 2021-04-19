Trust Co. of Vermont Has $11.90 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,590 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 16,812 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $11,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. New Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.45. The company had a trading volume of 241,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,669,678. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.85 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The company has a market capitalization of $241.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $91,014.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on VZ. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.69.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

