Trust Co. of Vermont Increases Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,984 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Pinnacle Bank raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 28,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 24,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 11,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.27.

MRK traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $77.37. 203,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,643,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.64 and its 200 day moving average is $78.72. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

