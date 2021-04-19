Trust Co. of Vermont Purchases 1,867 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $5,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at $1,389,418,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at $806,508,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,457,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,763,000 after buying an additional 3,760,947 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 117.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,417,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,998,000 after buying an additional 2,923,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,996,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,137,000 after buying an additional 2,328,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wedbush upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Truist upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.23.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $95.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,779,596. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.25. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.34 and a 12-month high of $104.53. The firm has a market cap of $74.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.60%.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

