TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Shares Gap Up to $7.55

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.55, but opened at $7.75. TrustCo Bank Corp NY shares last traded at $7.51, with a volume of 2,424 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRST. Zacks Investment Research raised TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered TrustCo Bank Corp NY from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.42 and a 200-day moving average of $6.59. The stock has a market cap of $720.41 million, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.20.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 26.28%. The firm had revenue of $43.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is currently 45.00%.

In related news, Director Kimberly Adams Russell bought 5,000 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.10 per share, with a total value of $35,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $85,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRST. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 4th quarter valued at $10,175,000. Trustco Bank Corp N Y raised its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 788.5% in the 4th quarter. Trustco Bank Corp N Y now owns 607,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after acquiring an additional 538,866 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 4th quarter valued at $2,463,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 602,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 243,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 622,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 202,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

