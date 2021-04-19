TrustSwap (SWAP) Trading 17.9% Lower Over Last Week

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. In the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar. One TrustSwap coin can currently be bought for about $3.70 or 0.00006640 BTC on exchanges. TrustSwap has a total market cap of $302.53 million and approximately $5.82 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TrustSwap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.91 or 0.00066239 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00019937 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000352 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.03 or 0.00089785 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $359.90 or 0.00645925 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,747.37 or 0.06725501 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

TrustSwap Coin Profile

TrustSwap (CRYPTO:SWAP) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,806 coins and its circulating supply is 81,773,706 coins. TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org . TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

Buying and Selling TrustSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrustSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrustSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrustSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.