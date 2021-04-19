TSP Capital Management Group LLC Has $2.04 Million Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Discovery by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,071,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,253,000 after buying an additional 430,720 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Discovery by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,594,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,716,000 after purchasing an additional 115,709 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Discovery by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 4,667,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,266 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Discovery by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,524,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,486,000 after purchasing an additional 18,585 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Discovery in the fourth quarter worth $98,363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Discovery from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Discovery stock opened at $31.93 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.92. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $66.70. The company has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS.

In other Discovery news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 11,000,000 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $463,650,000.00. 4.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

