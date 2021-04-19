TSP Capital Management Group LLC Has $7.87 Million Stock Holdings in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 0.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,987,727 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. Nokia comprises about 2.8% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Nokia were worth $7,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Nokia in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nokia in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nokia in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Nokia in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Orin Green Financial LLC bought a new stake in Nokia in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 4.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. DZ Bank raised Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. DNB Markets lowered Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nokia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

Nokia stock opened at $4.21 on Monday. Nokia Co. has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $9.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.04. The company has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. Nokia had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 3.31%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nokia Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

