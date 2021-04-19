Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts Give Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) a C$22.00 Price Target

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 price objective on Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Tudor Pickering reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Stifel Firstegy downgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gibson Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$23.81.

Shares of GEI opened at C$21.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$22.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$21.20. Gibson Energy has a 12 month low of C$17.60 and a 12 month high of C$25.21.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$1.32 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Gibson Energy will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. This is a boost from Gibson Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is presently 165.85%.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

