Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) General Counsel Sells $1,057,280.00 in Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total transaction of $1,057,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Karyn Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, Karyn Smith sold 502 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $178,210.00.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Karyn Smith sold 441 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.06, for a total transaction of $151,730.46.

On Monday, March 15th, Karyn Smith sold 2,800 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.68, for a total value of $1,026,704.00.

On Friday, February 19th, Karyn Smith sold 1,488 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $632,400.00.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Karyn Smith sold 4,546 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.44, for a total value of $1,970,418.24.

Shares of TWLO stock traded down $17.78 on Monday, hitting $367.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,945,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,195,669. The firm has a market cap of $62.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.39 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $358.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $343.95. The company has a quick ratio of 10.94, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.41 and a twelve month high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $548.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.64 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. Equities research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,016,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,713,552,000 after buying an additional 676,385 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,314,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,460,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,951 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Twilio by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,812,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,526,000 after acquiring an additional 336,287 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Twilio by 159.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,530,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,031,000 after acquiring an additional 939,568 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,331,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $450,783,000 after buying an additional 333,582 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TWLO shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Twilio from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Twilio from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Twilio from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Twilio in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.36.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

