U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) Short Interest Update

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,700 shares, an increase of 33.0% from the March 15th total of 56,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Gold from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Gold from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in U.S. Gold stock. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. NorthRock Partners LLC owned approximately 0.26% of U.S. Gold as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USAU opened at $10.26 on Monday. U.S. Gold has a one year low of $4.48 and a one year high of $17.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.86.

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.20). Analysts anticipate that U.S. Gold will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold and precious metals exploration and development company in the United States. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and zinc minerals. The company's properties include the Copper King Project located in the Silver Crown Mining District, southeast Wyoming; Keystone Project consisting of 650 unpatented lode mining claims on the Cortez Trend in Nevada; the Maggie Creek Project located in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Gold Bar North Project comprising of 49 unpatented lode mining claims located in Eureka County, Nevada.

