U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.75. U.S. Physical Therapy posted earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 110%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $3.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.32. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover U.S. Physical Therapy.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $117.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.08 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on USPH. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:USPH traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $110.25. 137,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.44 and a 200-day moving average of $111.96. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 12 month low of $64.30 and a 12 month high of $143.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.78 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is 49.65%.

In other news, Director Edward L. Kuntz sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $194,768.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $139,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,800 shares of company stock worth $1,246,748 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.