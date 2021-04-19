UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 79.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 98,463 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Pacific Biosciences of California worth $5,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PACB. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter worth about $349,526,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter worth about $56,265,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,318,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,088,000 after buying an additional 942,147 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,019,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,196,000 after buying an additional 902,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,115,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $392,094,000 after acquiring an additional 696,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PACB stock opened at $31.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.60 and a beta of 1.32. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $53.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.33.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $27.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.54 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 57.25% and a negative return on equity of 101.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

In other news, Director Kathy Ordonez sold 220,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $10,594,800.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,403,898.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 215,026 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total transaction of $8,426,868.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,113,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,627,914.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,859,619 shares of company stock worth $72,227,467. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pacific Biosciences of California Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Its single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits designed for specific workflow such as template preparation to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers and exonucleases.

