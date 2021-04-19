UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stake in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 236,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,416 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Office Properties Income Trust were worth $5,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OPI. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPI opened at $28.51 on Monday. Office Properties Income Trust has a 52 week low of $17.62 and a 52 week high of $31.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.37.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($1.28). Office Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $146.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.61%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OPI shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

