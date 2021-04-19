UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $5.67 Million Position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 243,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,248 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust were worth $5,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ ILPT opened at $24.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.26. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $15.09 and a 52-week high of $26.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 5.02%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.