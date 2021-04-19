UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 579,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,397 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.55% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $5,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 1,688.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,294,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,674 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,714,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,447,000 after acquiring an additional 957,320 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the fourth quarter worth $7,989,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the fourth quarter worth $5,355,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,451,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,074,000 after acquiring an additional 558,724 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Hotel Properties stock opened at $9.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $4.35 and a one year high of $11.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.42 and a 200 day moving average of $8.60.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.32). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 28.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Summit Hotel Properties from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.38.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

