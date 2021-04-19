UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,815 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,718 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.11% of First Financial Bankshares worth $5,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIN. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 528.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,223,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,253 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,423,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,663,000 after buying an additional 238,024 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,552,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $562,617,000 after buying an additional 222,066 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 171.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,422,000 after acquiring an additional 129,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 253,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,179,000 after buying an additional 106,308 shares during the last quarter. 48.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FFIN opened at $47.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.34 and a 200-day moving average of $38.51. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.99 and a 12-month high of $51.60.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.00 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 38.10%. As a group, analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.98%.

FFIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Truist upped their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

