UBS Group Analysts Give Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) a €132.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €132.00 ($155.29) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ML has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €133.00 ($156.47) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €134.83 ($158.63).

ML stock opened at €124.50 ($146.47) on Thursday. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 12 month low of €106.95 ($125.82) and a 12 month high of €130.85 ($153.94). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €125.42 and its 200 day moving average is €110.18.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for cars, motorcycles, scooters, trucks, agricultural, and construction equipment, as well as bikes, freight transport, public transit, trucking, civil engineering, and aviation.

