UBS Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY)

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

UPMMY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. DNB Markets lowered shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of UPMMY opened at $38.71 on Friday. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a twelve month low of $25.48 and a twelve month high of $40.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.31.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj engages in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for the petrochemical industry.

