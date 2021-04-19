UChain 24 Hour Volume Hits $7,903.00 (UCN)

UChain (CURRENCY:UCN) traded up 15.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. UChain has a market capitalization of $128,828.56 and $7,903.00 worth of UChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, UChain has traded down 40.1% against the dollar. One UChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.39 or 0.00065798 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00019532 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000353 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.04 or 0.00088682 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $352.97 or 0.00638265 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00041435 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

About UChain

UCN is a coin. UChain’s total supply is 823,600,647 coins and its circulating supply is 305,346,957 coins. UChain’s official Twitter account is @UChainEcosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . UChain’s official website is uchain.world . The Reddit community for UChain is /r/UChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for UChain is medium.com/@uchain

According to CryptoCompare, “VerifyUnion is a decentralized Digital ID management platform. VerifyUnion has developed a portfolio for users that features something called “True Value”. Its aim is to gather the combined values derived from verifying digital identification, social & public profiles, as well as financial details linked and all merged to form a unique user Identity. The UC Coin is an ERC20 compliant asset on the Ethereum network and is to be used in the VerifyUnion platform as a method of payment and reward program to pay users. “

Buying and Selling UChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

