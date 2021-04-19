UMB Bank N A MO Acquires 331 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $131.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.05. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $125.52 and a 1-year high of $139.38.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

