UMB Bank N A MO Buys 1,716 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 7.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $4,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $1,463,293,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,094,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082,728 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $136,845,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $132,324,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $92,322,000. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $189.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $218.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.89.
LLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.88.
In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Eli Lilly and
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
Further Reading: What is a conference call?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).
Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.