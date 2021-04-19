UMB Bank N A MO Buys 1,716 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 7.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $4,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $1,463,293,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,094,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082,728 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $136,845,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $132,324,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $92,322,000. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $189.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $218.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.89.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

LLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.88.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.