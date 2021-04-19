UMB Bank N A MO Grows Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $11,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1,276.5% in the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,663,000 after buying an additional 64,975 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 38,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,241,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,569,000. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV opened at $249.78 on Monday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $156.37 and a 1-year high of $250.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $237.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.43.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

