UMB Bank N A MO Has $9.76 Million Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2021

UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $9,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Emerson Electric by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,266,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $825,089,000 after purchasing an additional 273,272 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,674,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,193,000 after purchasing an additional 767,458 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $411,979,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,058,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,818,000 after acquiring an additional 649,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,651,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,131,000 after acquiring an additional 15,173 shares during the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EMR opened at $92.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.76. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $48.64 and a twelve month high of $93.38. The stock has a market cap of $55.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

EMR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.21.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

